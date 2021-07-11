Hyderabad: 2,723 cases settled at Lok Adalat

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: A total of 2,723 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held at Rachakonda here on Saturday.

The Telangana High Court and Legal Service Authority had ordered legal services functionaries to convene the National Lok Adalat. As per the schedule, the event was held by courts in Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda, during which, settlements were worked out between parties in 2,723 cases, with LB Nagar topping the list with 282 cases.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, who visited the Rangareddy District Courts complex at LB Nagar and supervised the conduct of National Lok Adalat, appreciated the staff for their efforts.