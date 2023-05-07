Hyderabad: 3-year-old girl fingers crushed in joyride machine at shopping mall in Banjara hills

The girl's father, Syed Maqsood told reporters that the doctors had said three fingers of her hand were totally crushed and there was no scope to re-attach it

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:13 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: Fingers of a three-year-old girl had to be amputated after they were crushed when her hand got stuck in a joyride operating machine at a mall in Banjara Hills, the police said on Sunday.

The victim Mahiya Begum (3) went along with her family members to City Centre Mall located at Banjara Hills Road No. 1 on Saturday afternoon. The parents of the child made her sit in a joyride located within the mall.

“While the child was seated on the joyride, her right hand fingers got stuck in the operating machine and got crushed. A finger of left hand also got crushed,” said Banjara Hills, sub inspector, S Karunakar Reddy.

Due to the pain, the child collapsed on the floor and her parents rushed her to a nearby private hospital at Somajiguda. The family approached the Banjara Hills police on Sunday who registered a case and are investigating.

The girl’s father, Syed Maqsood told reporters that the doctors had said three fingers of her hand were totally crushed and there was no scope to re-attach it.

He alleged the management had made no efforts to secure the joyride installed in the mall and was non-cooperative after the incident happened. The machines was not covered properly hence the fingers landed in it

The Banjara Hills police visited the mall and inspected the spot where the incident happened. The management has temporarily stopped the joyrides for the visitors.

