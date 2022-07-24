Hyderabad: 40-year-old man found murdered at Saifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Hyderabad: An unidentified man, aged around 40 years, was found murdered on the pavement at Telephone Bhavan, Saifabad, early on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim who appears to be a footpath dweller was stabbed by assailants with a sharp edged object that resulted in severe bleeding and subsequent death.

The passers-by who noticed the man lying in a pool of blood, informed the police who rushed to the spot and after conducting preliminary enquiry with the assistance of Clues teams, shifted the body to OGH mortuary.

The police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and started efforts to nab the assailant. The police checked the footage of the surveillance cameras installed in the surroundings to identify the offender.