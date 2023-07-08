Hyderabad: 400 persons sentenced to imprisonment for ‘drunk driving’

Published Date - 06:32 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: Two persons will spend seven days in the prison and five others will be behind bars for six days. Giving company to them will be 32 others who will serve imprisonment for five days and 131 more who will spend three days inside the prison walls.

Their offence happens to be the same – driving under the influence of alcohol.

A total of 400 persons who were caught during drunk and driving checks in the city were sentenced to imprisonment for terms ranging from one day to seven days, by the city courts.

The Hyderabad traffic police during the month of June filed charge sheets against 4,321 persons who were caught during drunk and driving checks and all of them were produced before the court. The court awarded imprisonment to 400 persons and also imposed a fine on them, while the other persons were let off with a fine and warning.

The traffic police had written to the Road Transport Authority and driving licenses of 44 persons were suspended for violation.

The traffic police are conducting the checks round the clock. “The checking is done during early hours of the day between 2 am and 5 am at different places to curb the drunk driving. During evening the regular checks are continuing,” Additional Commissioner (Traffic) G Sudheer Babu.

All those caught were also asked to attend counselling at the Traffic Training Institute (TTIs) at Goshamahal and Begumpet. The traffic police officials said that those caught while driving in inebriated condition will have to appear before the court and if jailed, they would find it difficult to obtain government jobs, passport and visa clearance.

More details:

No of persons caught No of day’s imprisonment

2 7 days

5 6 days

32 5 days

61 4 days

131 3 days

162 2 days

7 1 day

Other traffic violations

Violation Charge sheet Fine amount

Without driving license 682 779300

Minor driving 203 8000

Improper number plate 60 63600