Hyderabad: 4,073 building plans verified via DCR portal

DCR Portal is an online platform which scrutinizes the offline CAD drawing as per building rules

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: Ever since the Development Control Regulation (DCR) portal became operational on November 16, 2020 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as many 4,073 files have been filed through the system till date.

DCR Portal is an online platform which scrutinizes the offline CAD drawing as per building rules. The State government facilitated server-based scrutiny system for citizens to verify building and layout drawing plans to obtain permission from respective authority or institution. The portal scrutinizes the submitted drawings automatically and also notifies the applicants regarding the status of the application. For successful drawings, a secret key will be received with which the applicant can submit for the Building or Layout permission through TSbPASS Application.

An official from GHMC described it as a transparent process with zero or very minimal manual intervention in the report generation. Applicants can apply multiple times and verify all their drawing options and building rules. Reports are generated within 45-minutes for most of the building drawings. An Auto PDF with drawing conditions and scrutiny reports is generated and applications are processed in an auto queuing system i.e., first-come-first-serve basis.

The DCR portal has been made operational in addition to the existing online building plan approval system, the Development Permission Management System (DPMS). Currently, there is a provision for applicants to apply through both the systems and once the DCR portal stabilizes and applicants get used to the new system, the DPMS will be abolished, the official said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .