Hyderabad: 45th Higher Air Command Course valedictory held at College of Air Warfare

Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, Vice Chief with the award winners of 45th HACC officers at College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: The valedictory function of the 45th Higher Air Command Course (HACC) was conducted at the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad.

The annual flagship course of CAW, commenced on July 12, 2021 with a strength of 54 officers of the rank Group Captain and equivalent from all the three Services. The course aimed to educate the officers in the development and employment of Aerospace Power and its applications in integrated operations at the operational and strategic level.

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, Vice Chief of Air Staff was the Reviewing Officer for the function and was welcomed by Air Vice Marshal KSK Suresh, Commandant CAW.

The certificates and mementos to all the participants were presented. The Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Trophy for Best Overall Performance was awarded to Group Captain AK Misra and Colonel SC Bhatnagar, Commandant’s Trophy for Excellence in Academics was awarded to Group Captain AK Misra, Air Marshal KB Singh Trophy for the Best Individual Research Paper was awarded to Colonel Vineet Taluja apart from Book Prizes which were presented to the meritorious officers.

