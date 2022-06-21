Hyderabad: 50 speciality posts on contract basis to be filled at urban healthcare facilities

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:09 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: To fill-up speciality posts at urban healthcare facilities in Hyderabad, the Telangana government has notified 50 speciality posts on one-year contract basis for a period up to March 31, 2023.

Of the 50 vacant posts of Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) that will be filled, 17 are in obstetrics and gyneacology, five in radiology, 14 in anaesthesia, two in paediatrics, three in general medicine, two each in general surgery and orthopaedics and five in General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO).

Walk-in-interviews will be held at office of the Programme Officer (Hospital Services and Inspections), Community Health Centre (CHC), Khairatabad from 11 am on June 29. The filled-in application forms can be submitted by June 27. Applications are available at : http://www.hyderabad.telangana.gov.in/