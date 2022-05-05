Hyderabad: 58-year-old haemophilia patient undergoes surgery at KIMS

Published Date - 05:02 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: Doctors at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital, Secunderabad, have operated a 58-year-old haemophilia patient, who was recently diagnosed with uterus cancer.

Despite the complications due to haemophilia, including difficulty in stopping bleeding and blood not clotting, the doctors pulled off a robotic surgery that involved removal of the uterus to save the life of Savitri, an ex-service woman.

Senior gynaecologist and obstetrician, KIMS Hospital, Dr Vasundhara Cheepurupalli said the patient was first admitted for diagnostic tests and later discharged so that she can get ECHS (ex-servicemen medical insurance) approval to use expensive injections to control factor 8 of haemophilia, which costs about Rs 25 lakh but helps in blood clotting. If the factor 8 is not sufficient, then blood clotting will be difficult, and non-stop bleeding occurs.

“After ECHS approvals, we checked factor 8 every day and performed robotic surgery on a day, when there were fewer chances for the over bleeding. Due to robotic surgery, the blood loss was negligible. We performed the surgery and after administering medications, we checked for factor 8. About 250 injections had to be administered,” Dr Vasundhara said.

Dr Narendra Kumar Thota, Hemato Oncologist and Dr Madhu Devarasetty, surgical oncologist, played key roles in the surgery.

