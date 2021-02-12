Hyderabad: 58-year-old undergoes liver transplant at Sunshine Hospitals

The liver transplant surgery on the retired government school teacher was conducted on February 2

Published: 7:49 pm

Hyderabad: The organ transplant team of Sunshine Hospitals, Secunderabad, successfully conducted a liver transplant surgery on 58-year-old Anthaiah, a retired government school teacher hailing from Nizamabad.

A donor liver was available at Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, and the transplant team from Sunshine Hospitals in coordination with the officials from the State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative managed to safely retrieve, transport and harvest the donor liver for transplantation.

The liver transplant surgery on the retired government school teacher was conducted on February 2. “It was a difficult case because the recipient was obese and a high risk category patient for transplantation. The complex surgery lasted for five hours and the results have been successful,” said liver transplant surgeon Dr Vimalakar Reddy.

Before the surgery, Anthaiah was admitted to the hospital with end-stage liver disease along with secondary Hepatitis B infection. The patient was kept on regular follow-up and was also registered with Jeevandan for liver transplantation.

“This is our first liver transplant and we are happy to join other speciality hospitals that have taken-up liver transplants in the past in Hyderabad. The patient has recovered very well after the surgery,” MD Dr AV Gurava Reddy said.

