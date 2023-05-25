Hyderabad: a-IDEA invites applications for ABMDP course

The unique course aims to provide a comprehensive learning experience for the students through hand-holding by industry and management experts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: a-IDEA (Association for Innovation Development of Entrepreneurship in Agriculture), a Technology Business Incubator (TBI), is inviting applications for the Agribusiness Management Development Program (ABMPD).

The unique course aims to provide a comprehensive learning experience for the students through hand-holding and mentoring by industry and management experts, giving them an opportunity to have a job interaction with FPOs in Telangana state.

The duration of the fully residential program is 50 days and the candidates will be awarded the course completion certificate upon successful completion of the program.

The last date to submit the application is June 7.

Candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university and know the Telugu language.

The fee for the program is Rs 6,000, including accommodation and food.

For more information, contact the abmdp.aidea@naarm.in

Interested candidates can visit the given link to apply – https://aideanaarm.accubate.app/ext/form/1023/1/apply

