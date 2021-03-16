Hyderabad, a true global city

With rapid infrastructure development, measures to contain pollution levels and ensuring proper law and order, the whole world is looking at Hyderabad with a lot of interest, said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Hyderabad acknowledged as the vaccine capital of the world, has also been adjudged as ‘Tree City of the World’ for 2020 and the “Most Livable City” in the country that makes it a truly global city, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monday.

With rapid infrastructure development, measures to contain pollution levels and ensuring proper law and order, the whole world is looking at Hyderabad with a lot of interest, she said, addressing a joint budget session of the State Legislature here. In recognition of the green cover programme, Arbor Day Foundation of Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN had certified Hyderabad as ‘Tree City of the World’ for 2020.

India Skills 2021 report stated that several highly educated and skilled professionals in the country were planning to settle down in Hyderabad in various jobs and professions, she said.

This report was jointly prepared by V Box, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Tag Foundation and had once again listed the factors as to why the world was looking at Hyderabad. The JLL report also stated that Hyderabad ranked first in Office Space Occupancy Rate growth in the country. The same organisation had declared Hyderabad as the most livable city in the country.

Impressed by the State government’s policies, global companies have made Hyderabad their home. “Hyderabad-based pharma companies have created vaccines, drugs and medicines for several dreaded diseases. It is a proud moment for all of us that Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for Covid has been approved and recognized. The government is setting up a Pharma City on the outskirts of Hyderabad to develop and expand the pharma sector,” she said.

In tune with infrastructure development, top priority was being accorded to health, the Governor said. As a means to provide better medicare to the urban poor, Telangana government has set up 225 commenced Basti Dawakhanas in the city. Apart from tele-consultation, Basti Dawakhanas offer lab tests, medicines and immunisation free of cost, the Governor said.

