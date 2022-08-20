Hyderabad: ABVP leader’s condition critical

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:53 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Hyderabad: The condition of ABVP leader Sandeep and Narayana College employee Ashok Reddy,who suffered burns on Friday at the college premises, continues to be critical.

“Doctors are monitoring their treatment. Their condition is critical. The hospital will inform us tomorrow morning again on how they are faring,” Amberpet Inspector Peram Sudhakar said.

Sandeep along with a few others had gone to the college to settle an issue relating to clearing fee dues of a student.

The police who checked the surveillance camera footage en route to the college found that Sandeep had purchased fuel from a petrol bunk in a small bottle. He kept the bottle in his pocket and along with another student leader Venkat and a few others entered the room of Principal Sudhakar Reddy to discuss and settle the payment of Rs.20,000 fee dues of a student.

“He doused himself with the fuel in an attempt to threaten the college principal but accidentally caught fire as there was a small lamp in the principal’s office. Sandeep, Charan and Ashok sustained burns and are still in hospital. Sudhakar Reddy suffered minor injuries,” the police said.

A case under ‘Man Burns’ has been registered, with police saying altercations would be made based on the statements of the victims.