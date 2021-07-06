Hyderabad: ACB traps Miyapur Sub-Inspector for accepting bribe

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and a laid a trap against the Sub-Inspector at the police station.

By | Published: 1:28 pm 1:30 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials here on Tuesday trapped Miyapur Sub-Inspector Yadagiri for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.20,000 from a complainant.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and a laid a trap against the Sub-Inspector at the police station. The ACB officials recovered the tainted amount from the possession of the Sub-Inspector.

More details are awaited.

