Hyderabad: Acoustic cameras to detect vehicles honking beyond permissible limits

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:21 AM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad Traffic Police officials conducting a trial run of acoustic camera at Police Control Room Junction in city.

Hyderabad: To put a check on unnecessary honking and the resultant sound pollution, the Hyderabad Traffic Police are planning to introduce acoustic cameras to detect vehicles honking beyond permissible limits.

Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath, along with other senior officials, on Wednesday conducted a trial run of the acoustic camera to detect honking at the main Police Control Room junction.

Earlier, the Joint Commissioner studied about legal and technological integration aspects to use the acoustic camera in enforcing honking violation. Acoem Group, a German company, demonstrated how honking vehicles can be identified with the help of acoustic cameras.

Officials said using technology, they intend to control sound pollution caused by motorists at various busy junctions and roads across the city. Fines as per the law, will be generated electronically to the motorist. Traffic DCP N Prakash Reddy, Pratik Shah of Acoem Group and others were present.

