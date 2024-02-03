Hyderabad: Air Force officer killed in freak accident at Hakimpet

The Air Force authorities are conducting their own investigation into the incident
Hyderabad: An Air Force officer has died in a freak mishap at Hakimpet Air Force Station on Saturday.
According to the police, at around 2.10 pm on Saturday, the victim Harveer Choudhary, CPL rank officer was repairing a U 736 Kiran Aircraft when the seat of the Aircraft suddenly ejected causing him a head injury. He died on the spot.
On information the Air Force officials reached the spot and later informed the Alwal police who reached the place and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem examination.
A case is registered at Alwal police station. The Air Force authorities are conducting their own investigation into the incident.