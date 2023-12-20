Hyderabad Airport expands infrastructure to accommodate 15-20% increase in Christmas, New Year travel

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 03:31 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: As the festive season approaches, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) gears up to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during Christmas and New Year. Anticipating a substantial increase in travel demand, it has unveiled comprehensive strategies to ensure a seamless and enhanced travel experience for passengers.

A representative from GHIAL told ‘Telangana Today’, “We anticipate a high load factor in December, projecting an approximate increase of 15-20 per cent in passenger traffic compared to last year, based on current and future booking trends.”

In response to queries about steps taken to enhance passenger experiences during this busy period, GHIAL outlined multifaceted measures. “Adequate manpower is being deployed to ensure a seamless passenger experience,” the representative said.

He further stated that the airport has strategically stationed a specialized team of ‘passenger service associates’ across all terminal zones to provide guidance and support. Moreover, it has optimized its unified terminal to accommodate increased capacity for domestic and international check-ins.

Revamped lounges, new retail and food and beverage outlets, an upgraded arrival hall with indoor landscapes, water bodies, and aesthetically designed feature walls have been introduced to provide passengers with a more pleasant experience.

Addressing the introduction of new facilities and services to accommodate the holiday rush, GHIAL highlighted the integration of DigiYatra into domestic passenger entry gates. Additionally, it has expanded check-in counters, introduced self-bag drop kiosks, and enhanced the international pier, all contributing to a more streamlined travel experience.

“The augmentation of our domestic pier, increased immigration and security counters, and a dedicated baggage reclaim area for international travelers are among the steps taken to expedite processes,” explained the GHIAL spokesperson.

