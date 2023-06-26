Hyderabad airport installs self-baggage machines for quick check-in

With the installation of eight fully automated self-baggage machines, the airport is set to enhance efficiency and expedite the check-in process.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:12 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has recently unveiled a state-of-the-art self-baggage drop facility near gate entry number nine, aiming to streamline the travel experience for passengers. With the installation of eight fully automated self-baggage machines, the airport is set to enhance efficiency and expedite the check-in process.

Equipped with advanced scanners, scales, and sensors, these cutting-edge machines empower travellers to complete their baggage check-in within an impressive timeframe of just 45-60 seconds, a GHIAL press release stated. This technological integration significantly reduces waiting times and ensures a seamless journey for passengers, it added.

Pradeep Panicker, the CEO of GHIAL, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the new service, stating, “We are happy to add another convenience of the new self-baggage facility for passengers transiting through the Hyderabad airport. This will further ease travel and enhance their travel experience. The technology integration of the self-bag drop and check in process makes travel faster and simpler. As we continue to invest in new- age technologies, we remain committed to provide a delightful travel experience for all our passengers.”

For travellers unfamiliar with the self-bag drop facility, GHIAL has provided a quick guide to ensure a hassle-free experience. The process consists of two simple steps: self check-in and self bag drop.

In the first step, passengers approach a self-check-in kiosk where they can print their boarding pass. At the kiosk, they have the option to select the baggage service and provide relevant details such as the number of bags and their weight. Once the necessary information is entered, passengers can print their bag tags.

Moving on to the second step, after tagging their baggage, travellers proceed to the self-bag drop unit. They place their bags onto the conveyor belt and initiate the bag drop process by scanning the barcode on their boarding pass.

The self-bag drop unit then conducts a series of checks on the bag. If everything meets the required criteria, the unit processes the bag and sends a confirmation to the respective airline. However, if the baggage fails to meet the necessary criteria, the self-bag drop unit rejects it and prompts the passenger to seek assistance from a check-in agent.

In the case of excess baggage, passengers will need to approach the baggage counter of the airline for further assistance. Initially, the self-baggage drop facility has been rolled out exclusively for Indigo Airlines passengers travelling to Bengaluru and Chennai.