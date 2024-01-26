Lufthansa flight attendants accused of insulting Indian passengers

The Reddit user, who identified himself as a New York resident, alleged that the crew members on the flight were not at their best behaviour, especially with elders and those who could not speak English.

26 January 2024

Hyderabad: German airline Lufthansa has come under fire, after an Indian Reddit user took to the platform alleging that the crew on his recent (Lufthansa) flight openly discriminated against Indian passengers.

In his post he wrote, “I’ve flown regularly on Air India, Emirates and now for the first time, Lufthansa.” He further alleged that the treatment meted out to Indian fliers was not just limited to the crew on the flight, but even the ground staff were rude and insulting in their approach.

Recalling his bad experience on the flight, the Reddit user wrote, “I asked an airline representative where I could fill my water bottle in Frankfurt, he replied saying ‘Do I look like the information desk to you, don’t ask me'”.

Narrating another incident which took place on the same flight, the Reddit user said that a woman who had ordered vegetarian food was served chicken and when she pointed it out to the crew members she was told that it would not be possible to replace the food since she had already opened in.

Bengaluru-based techie Shantanu Goel shared a screenshot of the Reddit post on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “All this behavior, including downright rude and idiotic staff is unfortunately not an aberration but quite common in Lufthansa, which is why I never fly it.”

Agree with Shantanu, several Indians have come out in support and said raised allegations of racism against Lufthansa.

Here is the Reddit post: