Hyderabad to Muscat direct flight services launched

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:18 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has announced the launch of new flight services from Hyderabad to Muscat in collaboration with Salam Air. The new route aims to bolster connectivity for travelers, providing a nonstop flight service departing from Hyderabad every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The flight to Muscat, OV732, is scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 3:55 am, reaching Muscat at 6:00 am. The return flight, OV731, will depart from Muscat at 10:15 pm and arrive in Hyderabad at 2:55 am.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, expressed enthusiasm about the addition, highlighting the airport’s commitment to offering passengers diverse travel options and supporting airlines in expanding routes for seamless travel experiences.