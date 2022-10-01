Hyderabad airport issues travel advisory amid festive season

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:59 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Amid the festive season, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) issued a travel advisory as a high passenger surge is expected in the coming days.

“Passengers are requested to plan their commute to the airport well in advance. A longer wait time for transportation facilities from the airport to the city is expected. Passengers can avail multiple modes of transportation available at the airport,” the advisory stated.

Multiple modes of transportation including Rapido taxis, car rentals, Ola and Uber cabs, prepaid taxi and She Cabs, and Pushpak – Luxury Airport line are available to and from the airport.

Recently, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) started a bus service from Shilparamam at Hitec City to Hyderabad airport. The bus will be leaving Shilparamam every 30 minutes between 4:30 am and 10:30 pm daily. Those who travel daily will get a 10 per cent discount.