Hyderabad Airport run sees participation of over 3800 runners

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:37 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: The third edition of ‘Hyderabad Airport Run’ organised by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd., here on Saturday, kicked off with over 3,800 runners taking part in the 5K and the 10K events.

SG Kishore, ED – South and Pradeep Panicker CEO-GHIAL, flagged off the run with thundering applause from the audience. This year, the event had six categories– 14 to 39 years (Men & Women), 40 yrs to 59 years (Men & Women), and 60 years and above (Men & Women).

Speaking on the occasion Pradeep Panicker said, “Hyderabad Airport run is an annual spectacle that brings the communities of the airport and city together with a dash of fitness and fun against the backdrop of the airport’s green environs.”

“Last year the run witnessed an encouraging response from nearly 3000 participants. This year around 4000 participants joined the run. We are thankful to all the participants, our partners, sponsors and organizers who made this event a grand success,” he said.

The GHIAL CEO felicitated the winners with medals and prizes.

The Airport Run was followed by a fun- filled evening with the popular singer Shreeram Chandra enthralling the audience with his foot-tapping music.