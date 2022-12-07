Hyderabad airport wins gold recognition at CII summit in Bengaluru

GHIAL has been on the journey of Business Excellence for the last 10 years with its GMR Business Excellence Model (GBEM).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has been recognised for the maturity of its Business in the Gold category at the 30th edition of the Quality Summit held at Bengaluru by CII’s Institute of Quality (IQ).

GHIAL has been on the journey of Business Excellence for the last 10 years with its GMR Business Excellence Model (GBEM). The GBEM model is based on the globally recognised Malcolm Baldridge Business Excellence Framework and comprises a set of core values found in extremely high- performing companies, a press release said.

The excellence journey saw Hyderabad airport become one of the emerging industry leaders in India. It launched initiatives like Continuous Improvement Projects (CIPs), Idea Factory, Knowledge Management, CSAT Process, improving customer complaint management processes, and building a safety culture to name a few.