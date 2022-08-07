Hyderabad: AKTC restoring 6 stepwells at Qutb Shahi Heritage Park

Hyderabad: The Aga Khan Trust for Culture is restoring six stepwells at Qutb Shahi Heritage Park in the city. Taking to Twitter, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said the combined capacity of the six setpwells is 19.3 million litres and 18 stepwells have been developed by the State government.

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture (#AKTC) is restoring 6 Baolis ( Badi, Hamam, Bagh, Western, Idgah & Eastern) with combined capacity of 19.3 million litres at the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park #Hyderabad.

