Hyderabad: All India SBI Inter-Circle Cricket Tournament concludes

The event, held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal was a befitting conclusion to five days of intense competition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: The All India SBI Inter-Circle Cricket Tournament, a spectacular showcase of cricketing prowess and sportsmanship, reached its pinnacle on December 27 with a prize distribution ceremony and valedictory function.

The event, held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal was a befitting conclusion to five days of intense competition. The chief guest, OP Mishra, DMD (HR)& CDO, SBI, Corporate Centre, Mumbai, Rajesh Kumar, CGM, Hyderabad Circle & Naveen Chandra Jha, CGM, Amaravathi and other senior functionaries were present.

The ceremony commenced with a recap of the tournament’s highlights, showcasing breathtaking performances, nail-biting encounters and moments that captivated the audience throughout.

SBI Bengaluru Circle emerged triumphant displaying exceptional skills and teamwork. The runners-up, SBI Hyderabad Circle, were acknowledged for their outstanding efforts, contributing to the tournament’s competitive spirit.

The evening concluded with a special dance performance, providing an opportunity for players, officials, and spectators to enjoy the evening and relive the memorable moments of the tournament.