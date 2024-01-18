Hyderabad: Alwal’s Grill House shut down after people fall sick consuming shawarma

The victims complained of severe diarrhea and vomiting and were admitted to a hospital in Bolarum.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 18 January 2024, 03:22 PM

Hyderabad: Grill House located in Lothkunta towards Alwal road in Secunderabad is a go-to hub for people craving for shawarma. However, over the years, many have fallen sick consuming food from the restaurant. Complaints were raised on GHMC app regarding the hygiene of the place and the food quality but in vain.

Recently, after about 17 people fell sick reportedly after consuming shawarma, the place has been shut down by officials. The victims complained of severe diarrhea and vomiting and were admitted to a hospital in Bolarum.

The blood tests of the victims revealed the presence of Salmonella bacteria.