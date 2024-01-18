Hyderabad: Anesthetist’s house raided, secluded drug seized

TSNAB officials in a joint operation with the Cyberabad Special Operations Team and Rajendranagar police busted a drug racket which was clandestinely being operated from an anesthetist’s house in Asifnagar and arrested his wife

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 January 2024, 07:26 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) officials in a joint operation with the Cyberabad Special Operations Team and Rajendranagar police busted a drug racket which was clandestinely being operated from an anesthetist’s house in Asifnagar and arrested his wife.

Officials seized 57 Fentanyl injection vials and Rs 6 lakh cash. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid which is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, is usually given to patients suffering for acute pains during and after surgeries.

Also Read No one will be allowed to trade drugs: Hyderabd CP

The racket unfolded when the TSNAB received information over an unexplained drawal of scheduled drug from the pharmacy attached to a hospital. A watch was maintained which led to Dr.Ahsan Mustafa Khan, an anesthetist working for a private hospital.

“Regular watch on this doctor’s house revealed that every evening, a delivery executive collected a parcel from his wife Lubna Nazeeb Khan and delivered at a house in Cyberabad. This happening everyday signaled addiction,” TSNAB officials said.

While an operation was being planned, Mustafa Khan left for Kuwait. However, not waiting for As the drug addicts condition could get precarious if waited for Khan’s return, the police team raided the house.

On Wednesday, the parcel delivery executive delivered four vials and the addict victim paid Rs 17,500 through online mode. Based on the information provided by the delivery executive and the consumer, Mustafa’s house was raided and the injection vials and cash were seized.

“While the doctor’s wife was taken into custody, we are waiting for his arrival to find out how many more people he is supplying the drug. We will also take up inventory checking at hospital with the drug controller department officials,” said a TSNAB official. The drug is so dangerous that it’s commercial quantity is just 0.1 gram.

To share information on drugs, send a message to TSNAB on 871267111.