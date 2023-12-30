| No One Will Be Allowed To Trade Drugs Hyderabd Cp

No one will be allowed to trade drugs: Hyderabd CP

Drug testing kits procured The Telangana State Anti- Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) has procured a sizeable number of these kits and we are coordinating with them.

By Asif Yar Khan Updated On - 11:54 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Untitled 1

Hyderabad: The City Police is geared up to ensure people welcome the New Year without any inconvenience and ensuring a vigil on drug sellers and consumers, and drunk drivers.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy details the measures in a chat with Telangana Today.

Steps being taken to check drug sale and consumption

Spots where the sale and consumption of drugs is expected have been identified and our personnel guised as party goers will mingle with people and keep a watch. Special teams armed with drug testing kits will conduct random checks on suspects. Interstate and foreign drug peddler gangs too are under surveillance.

Drug testing kits procured

The Telangana State Anti- Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) has procured a sizeable number of these kits and we are coordinating with them. In the year ahead more kits will be procured and used for testing.

The message is clear, no one will be allowed to supply or consume drugs in the State.

Steps to prevent drunk driving

Traffic police will be out on the roads to check drunk drivers. Cases will be registered and vehicles seized.

The guilty will have to appear before the court. Already, we have informed the management of places where events are scheduled to warn their customers about consequences of drunk driving.

Timing for NY events

A deadline of 1 am is set for all event organisers and cases will be booked in case of any violations.

Local police will monitor the activities without intruding the privacy of the revellers. I request people to celebrate the New Year with total regard to the law of the land. The police are not here to spoil your joy but at the same time will not keep quiet if laws are violated.