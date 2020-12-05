Hyderabad: Animal welfare body claims stray dog beaten to death

Volunteers who came to feed the dogs in the AWHO colony filed a complaint alleging that a watchman there had killed the dog

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: A stray dog was allegedly beaten to death in Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) colony in Secunderabad. The incident which occurred on Tuesday came to light after few volunteers who came to feed the dogs in the colony filed a complaint alleging that a watchman there had killed the dog.

The colony residents had asked the volunteers to relocate the dogs including a mother dog and three puppies and the volunteers had also reportedly requested them to wait for the dogs to be adopted. The volunteers continued to feed them while they began looking for relocation options.

However, on Monday evening, two puppies went missing following which the mother dog became aggressive and started attacking local residents.

Next morning, the volunteers found the dog dead in garbage with bleeding injuries.The volunteers suspecting that the dog was beaten to death with sticks approached the Karkhana police and lodged a complaint.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .