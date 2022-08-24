Hyderabad: Another haunt for jewellery lovers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:42 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Sri Bhavani Jewels will unveil its fourth exclusive showroom at JNTU-Kukatpally, Hyderabad on August 26. The launch will witness presence of many well-known faces of the town. A curtain raiser announcing the date of the launch saw actors Chandini Bhagwanani, Snehal Kamal, Shravanthi Chokaropu and others showcasing the jewellery collections that will be on sale at the showroom.

Sri Bhavani Jewels is a jewellery brand in Hyderabad since 1966. At present, they are operating in prime locations of Himayathnagar, Malakpet and Nagole. To celebrate the opening of the new showroom, Sri Bhavani has announced an exciting offer of “Buy gold and get the same weight in silver for free”. The offer is valid till August 30.

Patrons can choose from jewellery collections of diamond, gold, temple jewellery and Kundan-Jadau, polki sets and more at the showroom.