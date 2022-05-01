Hyderabad: Auto driver hangs himself at LB Nagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:53 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in LB Nagar due to financial issues on Saturday night.

According to the police, V Santosh (37) lived along with his family at NTR Nagar in LB Nagar police station limits. On Wednesday night, his wife and children went to their native place to attend a marriage.

On Saturday night, Santosh’s wife tried to contact him over the mobile phone but he did not respond. Later, on finding the phone switched off, she called up the neighbours and asked them to check. They found Santosh hanging to the ceiling fan, said L B Nagar police.

The relatives told the police that Santosh was facing financial problems and might have ended his life over it.

