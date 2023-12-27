Hyderabad: Auto drivers attack their counterparts from Uber and Rapido

27 December 23

Hyderabad: Tensions flared at the Mind Space Junction on Wednesday when auto drivers reportedly attacked their counterparts from Uber and Rapido. Videos of the incident are now widely circulating on social media, showing auto drivers assaulting and trashing those associated with the ride-sharing services.

This event highlights the growing conflict between traditional auto drivers and modern taxi services, with the former expressing concerns over their livelihoods being impacted by the presence of Uber and Rapido in the city, citing low demand from women.

These rickshaw drivers in the city are asking the government to impose ban on taxi services in Hyderabad.

The auto drivers are in state of distress after Congress government implemented Mahalakshmi zero-ticket scheme in Telangana, allowing women to travel free in government buses. The scheme has left the auto drivers apprehensive about their future earnings

While the government promised an annual aid of Rs 12,000 to all auto drivers in the state, they are now advocating for an increase in this financial support, citing the challenges they face in sustaining their livelihoods amidst introduction of zero-ticket scheme.