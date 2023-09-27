Hyderabad: Avoid these roads during Ganesh immersion procession

Published Date - 08:24 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police in view of the Ganesh immersion procession asked the people to avoid the following junctions in the city from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am the next day.

The people were asked to avoid – MJ Market junction, Khairatabad junction, GPO Abids, Liberty cross-roads, Ranigunj junction, Telugu Thalli statue, Kavadiguda, Narayanguda cross-roads, RTC cross-roads, Musheerabad cross-roads, Tank Bund, NTR Marg, Necklace Road (PVNR Marg) and People’s Plaza.

The procession will commence from Balapur Chandrayangutta and reach Tank Bund via Falaknuma, Aliabad, Nagulchinta, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Nayapul, MJ Market, Abid Road, Basheerbagh, Liberty and Himayatnagar. Tributary processions will join from Mangalhat, Jummerat Bazaar, Puranapul, Hussainialam, Malakpet, Saroornagar, Chaderghat, Koti, Uppal, Amberpet, Nallakunta, Musheerabad, Chikkadpally, Ameerpet, SR Nagar, Masab Tank and Secunderabad areas.

The traffic police asked the private buses to operate from their locations outside the city and not to enter the city from 6 am on Thursday till completion of the procession the next day.

Similarly, the TSRTC authorities will be provided alternative routes convenient to them keeping in view the restrictions imposed on the movement of vehicular traffic.

People coming from RGI Airport or going to airport should avoid using Necklace Road, NTR Marg, Tank Bund Road and main procession route and instead use PVNR Expressway or Outer Ring Road, the traffic police advised.