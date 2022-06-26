Hyderabad: Awareness conference on toxicology ‘Toxicon -2022’ held at KIMS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:06 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Hyderabad: There is a significant gap between availability and delivering updated treatment to patients suffering from various kinds of poisoning, not only in tier-II and tier-III cities but even in metro cities in India, experts at an awareness conference on toxicology titled ‘Toxicon 2022’ , organised by KIMS in Hyderabad on Sunday, said.

In India among all the cases of poisoning, 68.40 per cent were intentionally poisoned and 31.60 per cent were accidental, experts at the conference which was attended by over 250 doctors, said.

The conference focused on emphasising a variety of drugs, poisons and venomous bites that usually doctors come across and rapid administering of specific antidotes and following approved guidelines with evidence based practice.

Dr V. Jagadish Kumar, Department of General Medicine, KIMS Hospital said, “when toxins are consumed, whether intentionally or accidentally, the first six hours are crucial and are called the golden hours. Usually, in case of poisoning, many of us rush to a nearby hospital, but most of us have no idea about what type of poisonous substance was actually taken, what kind of treatment should be given and whether that treatment is available in the hospital”.

DCP (Narcotics) G. Chakravarthy, MD, KIMS, Dr B. Bhaskara Rao, Medical Director, KIMS, Dr Sambit Sahu, and others were present.