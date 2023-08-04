| Hyderabad Bag Containing Four Tolas Gold Cash Stolen From Passenger On Shirdi Express

Hyderabad: Bag containing four tolas gold, cash stolen from passenger on Shirdi Express

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:52 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stole the hand bag containing cash and jewelry of a woman passenger traveling in Sai Nagar (Shirdi) Express, police on Friday said.

Shobha, a resident of Moosapet, who went to Shirdi early this week along with her family members, had boarded the train for return journey on the evening of Wednesday, August 2.

When she woke up at 6 am in the train on Thursday, she found that the cash bag, which contained four tolas gold ornaments and cash of Rs.2,000, was missing.

On reaching Secunderabad railway station, she lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police, who booked a case and took up investigation.

