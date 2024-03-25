Hyderabad: Utter chaos reigns at this crossroads

Poor infra, substandard traffic management make the Chilkalguda Circle unsafe for pedestrians and motorists alike

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 25 March 2024, 09:50 PM

With five roads converging here, the Chilkalguda Circle requires urgent measures to ensure smooth flow of vehicles. —Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: In the heart of the city, there is an intersection that compares to one of the most perplexing networks of roads and equally reflects haphazard way of traffic regulation. With impatient motorists forging ahead from all directions and utter lack of traffic control, the Chilkalguda crossroads is unsafe and requires urgent measures. Unlike a typical junction where four roads meet, at Chilkalguda, five roads converge.

To the north is St Johns Road leading to Secunderabad Railway Station and Bus Depot. To the east is Krishna Devaraya Road which connects to Mettuguda, further leading to Habsiguda, Uppal, and other nearby areas.

The road towards the south-east connects to Sitafalmandi and Bhoiguda Road at the south connects to Musheerabad. There is also another road leading to Secunderabad Railway Station and parking in the west. Although it is one of the busiest intersections in the city, the traffic management is substandard with no proper signals. Even if there is a traffic police posted here, it is a difficult task to manage the flow of vehicles. With that, motorists just drive ahead ducking other vehicles that may be coming at them from any direction. “It is difficult to go straight or take left and right here. People drive recklessly and it is actually very dangerous.

The possibility of you getting hit by another vehicle is too high here. Something needs to be done about this and the traffic must be managed,” says Dinesh, a regular commuter in the area. Multiple TSRTC, educational institutes, and private buses also pass through this junction, blindsiding traffic coming from the other side. Moreover, there are two bus stops just metres away, creating a rush of pedestrians for whom the intersection is all the more unsafe.

“Earlier, the intersection had a beautiful roundabout. It was removed to make space for the metro rail pillars and was not developed after the construction. Traffic coming from Nagole and Secunderabad have to take a U-turn to enter Platform Number 10, but that is too narrow,” adds city-based road safety activist Harsha.

With each of the roads that connect to this intersection leading to other busy roads in the city, this is the epicentre of vehicular traffic in Secunderabad. Unfortunately, both infrastructure and traffic management are disappointing, setting up motorists to ride on a collision course.