Hyderabad: Bail plea of suspended cop dismissed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

File Photo of suspended Inspector K Nageshwar Rao

Hyderabad: A local court dismissed the bail petition of now suspended Inspector Nageshwar Rao, who was arrested on charges of raping a woman and attempting to murder the victim and her husband.

A case under Sections 307, 365, 376 (2), 448, and 452 of Indian Penal Code was booked against him at Vanasthalipuram police station and he was arrested on July 11.

The bail petition was filed in the VIII Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Ranga Reddy District court by Rao’s counsel. The court observed that the allegations against the inspector were grievous and serious in nature and that investigation was in a premature stage. A medical report was awaited and the case record also disclosed that the victim suffered a lot.

“It is not a fit case to grant bail to the accused,” the court noted.