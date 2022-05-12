Hyderabad bank theft: Absconding cashier sends video message

Published Date - 07:34 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: The theft of Rs.22.53 lakh on Tuesday from a nationalised bank in Vanasthalipuram remained an open question even on Thursday, with the prime suspect, cashier Praveen Kumar, said to have sent contradictory messages to the bank authorities.

Late on Wednesday, the bank manager reportedly got a message from Praveen Kumar, who had gone absconding on Tuesday, saying that he had taken the cash after he suffered losses in cricket betting.

“I suffered a huge loss in cricket betting; hence I had to steal the cash. If I win money in betting again, I will return the bank amount back, else I will end my life,” the message purportedly sent by Praveen Kumar said.

However, things took a turn on Thursday, when Praveen Kumar reportedly sent a selfie video sent to the bank authorities from an undisclosed location, claiming he had not stolen the money.

He also alleged that whenever there was any difference in cash balances in the bank, the authorities targeted him and put it on his name. He also alleged that neither the bank manager nor the staff took it seriously earlier when cash went missing from the bank similarly. “I had earlier taken the cash missing incidents to the notice of the manager, but in vain. There is gross negligence on part of the bank manager and staff,” he said.

Praveen Kumar had allegedly taken Rs.22,53,378 from the bank on Tuesday afternoon after telling his manager he was going out to buy medicine for stomach pain. After the bank officials lodged a complaint, the Vanasthalipuram police booked a case of theft and formed special teams to nab the absconding cashier, whose mobile phone was switched off.

Though there are reports that Praveen Kumar has been taken into custody, the police are yet to make any official announcement.

