Hyderabad-based academy teaches survival skills in the wilderness

Wild Survival Academy, started by ex-Army officials, teaches participants to pass off tough situations that sometimes may come unannounced

Hyderabad: Ever watched shows like ‘Man vs Wild’ and wondered how Bear Grylls pulls such adventures off? Or had a thought of being in some similar wild environs in life?

If the answer to any of the questions is yes, then this Wild Survival Academy might just be the thing for you.

Spearheaded by a team of five ex-Army officials, this Hyderabad-based Wild Survival Academy, like the name suggests, takes one through a survival course where the participant is taught to pass off tough situations that sometimes may come unannounced.

“Being in the Army, we understood the importance of such surviving skills. But when we hear the news of people dying because of some avoidable reasons like they were lost on a trek or in floods, and even because of weather, we understood that the younger generation lacks the basic skills. Thus, the idea to equip them with these skills by exposing them to the wilderness came up,” shares Col Rajeev Sharma, one of the co-founders of the academy.

Adding to that, Rajeev shares that the one-of-a-kind course exposes the participant to the basic necessities of life in the wilderness which is mandatory for all to know — how to find food, fire, water and shelter even in adverse situations, and how to survive through them.

“It’s just about being prepared for any eventuality — natural or manmade — that can occur in anyone’s life. Say, if one is caught in a flood, they should know how to make their own raft, how to make water drinkable and things like that,” he says.

The course is split into three levels. The level one is for beginners where a maximum number of 20 participants are taken to a hill station like Kodaikanal, Ooty and Himachal Pradesh for about five days. They are given accommodation and food while the skills are taught.

In the second level, the terrain is more difficult with comforts being stripped off. The participants have to make their own shelter, food and other necessities.

For people who would like to go beyond, there is also an advanced level where people can go on an exploratory trek once they are fully equipped with these skills. Apart from these intense courses, the academy also offers a day programme, which is a basic demonstration of survival awareness that includes the psychology of survival, how to make fire and make their own ropes with natural materials, wilderness cooking, and so on. It is usually held in the areas surrounding Gandipet in the city.

To know more about Wild Survival Academy and their courses, log on to www.thewildsurvival.com

