Hyderabad-based Asian Spine Hospital completes 200 spinal fusion surgeries

The Asian Spine Hospital in the city recently accomplished 200 successful spinal fusion surgeries through EndoFusion, a keyhole endoscopic spine technology.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 08:37 PM

Hyderabad: City-based Asian Spine Hospital on Wednesday announced successful completion of 200 spinal fusion surgeries (EndoFusion) using keyhole endoscopic spine technology.

Dr. Sukumar Sura, CMD, Asian Spine Hospital said that the success of such procedures represents a major milestone in spine surgeries, making endoscopic spinal fixation or endoscopic spinal fusion a convenient and effective least invasive option for both doctors and patients. Older individuals can undergo this surgery with confidence.

With no large incisions required, the technique does not need to cut muscles and bones. The pressure on the nerves is relieved through the smallest incisions possible, Dr. M Abhinandan Reddy, senior spine surgeon, said.

Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry, CEO and Director of Asian Spine Hospital, said that the completion of 200 full endoscopic spinal fusion surgeries represents a substantial stride in transforming spinal healthcare in India.

Dr. Kasu Prasad Reddy, Founder and Mentor of Maxivision, congratulated the team from Asian Spine Hospital for the unique achievement.