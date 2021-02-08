Hyderabad-based Charaka Dairy forays into Ayurveda segment

The company has launched Charaka Panchagavya Sanjeevi Ghan capsules; Charaka Panchagavya Sanjeevi liquid; Go Panchakam liquid and capsules and Go Ghritam.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:03 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Charaka Dairy has forayed into manufacture of Ayurveda medicines and lined up a range of products, licensed by the Department of Ayush, Telangana. Initially, the products are being launched in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and in a phased manner they will be launched all over India by June.

The company has launched Charaka Panchagavya Sanjeevi Ghan capsules; Charaka Panchagavya Sanjeevi liquid; Go Panchakam liquid and capsules and Go Ghritam. These products which are concoctions of ‘Panchagavya’ comprising three direct constituents- cow milk, urine and dung; and the two derived products- curd and ghee are found to be beneficial in curing several human ailments. They come broadly under the umbrella of Panchagavya Ayurveda medicines.

Charaka Dairy is a pioneer in desi Gir cows’ dairy farms in Telugu States with its farm spread over 25 acres at Andhole in Sangareddy district of Telangana. The products are being made at this site, with a facility created with an investment of Rs 1 crore. It has also established in-house machinery for freeze drying technology and capsule making.

The company is offering the medicines, normally available in liquid form, in user-friendly capsule form. Charaka Dairy is using vacuum freeze-drying technology for the first time for Ayurvedic medicines. The liquid medicine converted into powder with freeze drying technology is made palatable and presented as capsules with blister packing.

Charaka Dairy Ayurveda products also use Panchagavya coconut water, sugar cane, banana and grape pulp, all of which are sourced from the company’s farms. These products containing rich medicinal nutrients such as Vitamin A, B, C, D, E, lactose, enzymes, creatinine, hormones and gold acids are considered to be beneficial in curing several human ailments and boosting immunity.

Charaka Ayurveda medicines have been formally launched by Dr Vallabhbhai Kathiria, chairman, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, at Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Begumpet, in the presence of M Suryanarayana Reddy, CMD, K Kishan Rao, chief advisor and B Venkata Narasa Raju, chief technical advisor, Charaka Dairy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .