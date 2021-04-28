Hyderabad-based ‘Mad Cap’ takes art beyond boundaries

Gokul Raj’s ‘MadCap’ brings artists under one umbrella to conduct workshops in different cities

Hyderabad: Busy juggling between professional and personal lives, most of us rarely take out time for our interests. Trying to fill this gap is this company called MadCap that curates art workshops in different cities every week for those who would love to hit a stroke on paper but are simply waiting for nothing.

Having started as just fancy stationery designers and sellers, MadCap spearheaded by Gokul Raj hosted a workshop back in 2018 just to help his artist friend. However, as the workshop became a success, it slowly turned into a new business for Gokul Raj.

“We started connecting several artists with our interest to hold workshops in different cities. We wanted to give a wide choice of art and artists to our attendees and also a wide platform for artists associated with us. After collaborating with several artists, who go through our screening test before clubbing in, we hold workshops in different metropolitan cities on different weeks,” said the 32-year-old entrepreneur.

Talking about the screening evaluation, Gokul Raj shared, “We ensure the artist is good at a particular art form and we evaluate how good they are at teaching and explaining, whether they are experimenting with the art form and the avenues and so on.”

The workshops are coordinated by the designated members in different cities who work part-time with MadCap.

MadCap charges a certain amount from the workshop attendees depending on the artist or the type of art being taught and also makes sure it gives maximum publicity to the artists by tagging them with several posts, popularising their workshops, and so on.

“Many a time, participants who come to learn a form of art tend to buy the works of the artist. So these workshops are also an indirect means of advertising the artist and their works in different cities,” Gokul Raj points out.

Having conducted around 1,000 plus workshops so far, MadCap moved everything online like the rest of the world did when the pandemic struck last year. Within the last year, they conducted over 600 workshops and boasts of more than 15,000 participants from India and abroad.

Apart from workshops, Gokul Raj also conducts short interviews called ‘Creative Chips’ with artists on their Instagram handles.

“Not all artists that we work with are featured in Creative Chips. In fact, we have not worked with most of the artists featured. They are artists who have established themselves well in the industry and have a story that can inspire others. So, we reach out to them for an interview,” said Gokul who has now conducted around 125 plus episodes.

To join the group of artists and teach your artistic skills to many, register at https://www.madcap.in/.

