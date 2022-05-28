Hyderabad-based pTron launches Bassbuds Wave earbuds

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Bassbuds Wave

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based pTron launched ‘Bassbuds Wave’ earbuds. It will feature 50ms Low latency, DSP Environmental Noise Cancellation and will offer 40 Hrs playtime. The earbuds are currently available for purchase on Amazon.in at an exciting price of Rs 99 for the first 100 customers only.

Bassbuds Wave will feature fin-shaped design with 13mm Dynamic Drivers and up to 10M transmission distance.

The earbuds are IPX4 certified for sweat and water and come in a 300mAh charging case. The charging case also features a convenient Type C port which will offer 3Hrs of playback on the earbuds with just 10mins of charging.

Bassbuds Wave will be available in a stylish satin black finish and it will be available at a special introductory price of INR 999/- only on Amazon.in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .