IIT-H to fund 75 student innovators as part of BUILD program

iTIC received 600 plus applications from 120 plus institutes, from which 75 innovators were shortlisted.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Sangareddy: The the Bold and Unique Ideas Lead Development (BUILD) programme of the IIT Hyderabad’s iTIC Incubator and Greenko Group, has shortlisted 75 student innovators to offer financial assistance as well as other necessary support for their creative and innovative ideas.

The iTIC had partnered with 13 Incubators and Institutions spread across the country and called for applications in June this year. It received 600 plus applications from 120 plus institutes, from which 75 innovators were shortlisted.

The selected innovators will receive up to Rs.1 lakh for building their Proof of Concepts. Other than the financial aid, they will also get mentorship from seasoned industry experts and academicians, access to prototyping resources, and co-working space. The 75 innovators would also be invited to participate in a 3-day orientation boot camp planned at IIT-H. The 12-month support includes similar boot camps for prototyping skills, communication skills, networking and much more.