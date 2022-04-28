Hyderabad-based social activist murdered by rivals in Khammam

Published Date - 10:26 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: Social activist from the city, P.Bhanu Chander, who was murdered by rivals and his body dumped in a canal in Khammam, had first survived the attack, police have found.

Thinking him to be dead, they stuffed him into the car’s boot to dispose of the body. However, Bhanu Chander, who regained consciousness, started hitting on the boot, following which the assailants returned and again attacked him with iron rods, making sure that he was dead. .

The LB Nagar police on Thursday announced the arrests of K.Sudhakar, K.Yadagiri, Mohd.Yakub Pasha and G.Rayudu, all residents of Sai Nagar Colony in LB Nagar. Two suspects, Chandu Nayak and Mohd.Munna, are absconding.

Police said the suspects bore a grudge against Bhanu Chander for making settlements and foisting cases against them at the LB Nagar police station. Sudhakar had sought help of Munna to kill Bhanu Chander and offered him Rs.10,000.

“At first, they thought he died as he lay motionless on the ground. They stuffed him in the trunk of the car and were proceeding towards Trimulgherry when he started banging on the boot, which they heard,” police said, adding that after making sure he was dead, they dumped the body in the Nagarjuna Sagar Project irrigation canal.

The suspects were arrested with the help of call data records and mobile tower locations.

