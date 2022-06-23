Hyderabad-based startup unveils robotics R&D lab

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based startup H-Bots Robotics has unveiled H-Labs, a first-of-its-kind biggest robotics research and development (R&D) ecosystem. Telangana Academy for Skills and Knowledge CEO Shrikanth Sinha and Telangana State Innovation Cell chief innovation officer Dr Shanta Thoutham, among others, attended the launch.

H-Labs is a research lab owned and operated by H-Bots Group and about 24 colleges across the State have come forward to set it up. Nearly Rs 40-50 lakh will be invested in each lab, which will become functional in the next couple of months, according to a release. “By next year, each college is expected to come out with one product. Once this model clicks, we will soon go national,” PSV Kishan, founder-CEO of H-Bots, said.

The research programme, which assumes significance amid the growing robotics space, is aimed at making people ready for the 4.0-generation industrial revolution. It will incubate new concepts and apply the latest technologies to deliver breakthrough solutions for business and society.

Sinha informed the audience that robots will not replace people to do repetitive jobs, but will support people. He also mentioned that innovators must look at making robots that assist the differently-abled to lead a normal life.

Meanwhile, H-Bots is also manufacturing 500 outdoor delivery robots for one of their clients, which can take delivery goods to people’s doorstep.