Hyderabad bizman accused of rape in Delhi gives cops the slip

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:18 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: A man from Hyderabad who allegedly drugged and raped a woman in Delhi is on the run after police from the national capital reached here.

The woman, a resident of Delhi, and the suspect Mohak Gupta, a resident of Banjara Hills who is into pharma business, became friends on social media. Sources said in the last week of May, the suspect went to Delhi and met her. He allegedly offered her a soft drink laced with sedatives and after she fell unconscious, raped her.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the Dwarka police booked a case and took up investigation. The Delhi police had come to the city to arrest Gupta, but he gave them the slip and is absconding.

