Hyderabad: Boy drowns in water sump

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:32 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: A three year-old boy died after drowning in a water sump at an under construction site at Kushaiguda two days ago, the police said on Thursday.

The child Balraj, lived along with his parents at an under construction building at Ashok colony where his father works as a watchman. The family members had approached the police two days ago stating that their son was missing and they were unable to trace him.

“On inspection of the building on Wednesday night we found the body of the boy in the water sump. Apparently, the boy might have fallen down while playing. However, we are investigating the other angles also,” said the police.

A case has been registered.