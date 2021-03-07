Hyderabad-boy makes musical record

Arjun Reddy Devarampally made it to the India Book of Records for being the youngest person to sing all the 33 compositions with both Swaram (note) and Sahityam (lyrics)

Hyderabad: Carnatic music is an extremely intricate form of music, with a wide range of styles and compositions under its realm. Among them, the 33 Nottuswaras composed by the legendary composer Muthuswami Dikshitar are considered to be among the most complex swaras, especially for beginners.

But city-based lad, Arjun Reddy Devarampally made it to the India Book of Records for being the youngest person to sing all the 33 compositions with both Swaram (note) and Sahityam (lyrics).

A fourth-standard student, Arjun got picked up Carnatic music at the age of eight. He says, “Music classes were a part of my school curriculum but as I learnt more, I got more interested in it. My teacher noticed my interest and started personally teaching me over the last two years.”

According to his teacher, Sirisha Bhagavatula, the Nottuswaras are a set of compositions that are a seamless blend of Indian and Western styles of music. “They are very soothing and soulful to listen to. Mastering them and getting both the Swaram and the Sahityam right is not an easy task and Arjun’s dedication and his tenacity enabled him to master it,” she said.

Arjun’s affinity towards learning different compositions enabled him to master these compositions easily and while neither he nor his parents realised that this was an achievement at his age, Sirisha encouraged him to apply for the record book.

“I didn’t know the intricacies of the compositions and neither did I know it was an achievement to have learnt those at the young age of 10. I came to know of the significance when his teacher told me about it and after he practiced more for a few months, we recorded a video and sent it to the book of records. After it was validated, he was officially recognised by the India Book of Records as the youngest person to achieve this feat,” says Rahul Reddy Devarampally, Arjun’s father.

