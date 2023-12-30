Telangana: SSC Public exams to commence from March 18

As per the schedule released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, the exams will begin with the first language on March 18

07:57 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations 2024 will be conducted from March 18 to April 2.

As per the schedule released by the Directorate of Government Examinations on Saturday, the exams will begin with the first language on March 18. While major exams conclude with social studies paper on March 30, OSSC main language paper-1 and vocational course (theory) exam is on April 1 and OSSC main language paper-II on April 2.

The government has decided to hold the science examination on two days as against on a single day previously with physical and biological science papers scheduled for March 26 and 28.

The examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm except for physical and biological science papers, which will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11 am. So far, 5.08 lakh students registered for the examinations.

Meanwhile, the School Education department has come out with an action plan and launched a special programme named ‘Lakshya’, aimed at achieving best results in the Class X examinations in the government schools. As part of the action plan, the syllabus must be completed by January 10. While special classes have already commenced this month, the duration of such classes will be increased from next month till the examinations.

For the special classes, the schools have been asked to form groups – A, B and C on the basis of student’s academic performance and accordingly take necessary interventions particularly on those who are academically weak.

Prior to the final examination, schools have been told to hold special examinations to gauge preparation levels of students. Apart from special classes, the teachers are asked to hold counselling sessions and motivational classes to reduce exam stress and burden among students. WhatsApp groups have already been formed to pass regular updates and information to students and their parents.