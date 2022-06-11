Hyderabad: British Deputy High Commission celebrates Queen’s birthday

Hyderabad: The British Deputy High Commission Hyderabad hosted its annual Queen’s Birthday Party (QBP), after a gap of almost four years. The reception showcased the ‘Best of British’ food and drink, as well as highlighted the role of technology and innovation in forging a cleaner, greener, more diverse and inclusive ‘Tomorrow’s World’, a press release said.

This year’s celebration holds special significance as the UK marks Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The Queen has ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history.

Minister Nigel Adams, Minister of State in the Cabinet Office was the chief guest at the QBP. He was the first Cabinet rank Minister to visit Hyderabad in the last seven years. British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis was also present.

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said, “Her Majesty The Queen is the UK’s foremost diplomat; an incredible source of 70 years of constancy during periods of enormous social change.”

Telangana IT Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan and AP IT Minister, Gudivada Amaranth, represented the two states at the party which was attended among others by representatives from other diplomatic missions, captains of industry, and leaders from the fields of arts, culture, and sports.